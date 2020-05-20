Board urges stakeholders to promote consumption

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
Tea Board has urged the stakeholders in the industry to use the International Tea Day (ITD) on Thursday to promote the consumption of tea.
“We appeal to the stakeholders to observe the ITD in a creative and impactful manner by conducting innovative promotional activities aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of tea,” Tea Board Executive Director M Balaji said.
On its part, the Board is focussing on attracting the younger generation. “Tea Board is trying to create awareness among the younger generation on the goodness and benefits of tea consumption and to increase the consumption of tea across the country. This can improve the economic situation of tea producers, manufactures, other key stakeholders in the supply chain and tea garden workers. This will ensure the sustainable development of the industry and ensure safe and healthy tea to the consumers,” Balaji said.
“The declaration of May 21 as ITD will provide a much-awaited push to generate more awareness on tea consumption. This is particularly significant for India, as it is the second largest tea producing country in the world which also has been witnessing various issues in tea production and marketing,” he added.
Stressing the need to promote per capita consumption of tea, Balaji observed that the United Nations General Assembly has designated May 21 as ITD based on the proposal moved by India at the FAO Intergovernmental Group (IGG).
Balaji listed the various schemes operated by the Tea Board for the benefit of the various segments of the tea industry.
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX has been advancing since the beginning of the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...