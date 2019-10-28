Tea prices decline at Kochi auctions

Capsule: Universal health coverage
Prices at the tea auction market in Kochi were lower by ₹1-2, following subdued demand from buyers.
As the sale progressed, prices declined on lower quality. The dust market barely remained steady. Some withdrawals too were witnessed.
The quantity on offer in sale no. 43 was 8,45,226 kg and the average price realised ₹115.68 per kg. Exporters operated at lower levels covering only small quantities. Blenders were active on good liquoring varieties, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
The quantity of arrival in orthodox dust was also lower at 9,500 kg. The more black and leafier BOPD were firm to dearer.
In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹115-153, mediums quoted at ₹85-130, while plain grades stood at ₹75-85. In leaf sales, the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and Fannings in orthodox grades were firm to dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,09,597.50 kg.
In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings tended to ease. The quantity on offer was 26,500 kg. Monica SFD quoted the best prices of ₹154 in dust grades, while Chamraj OP rose to the top in leaf varieties quoting ₹281 per kg.
