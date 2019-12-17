Three-day MCX workshop on commodity markets for Salem B-Schools to begin today

Nokia 7.2 review: A good looker, but low value for money
BusinessLine Club, in association with Multi Commodity Exchange Investor Protection Fund, will conduct five workshops in colleges in Salem region from December 17.
The workshops have been planned at Vivekanandha Institute of Information and Management Studies, Sona School of Management (a unit of Sona College of Technology), Periyar University-Department of Management Studies, Mahendra Engineering College (Autonomous)-Department of Management Studies and Kongu Engineering College-Department of Management Studies.
Shrikant Kaundinya , Training and Education function, Multi Commodity Exchange, Mumbai, will address students to create awareness about the commodity exchange and job opportunities in this space.
Live demo on the commodity market interface will be the highlight of the workshops scheduled between December 17 and 19. These are awareness workshops specially targeted at B-School and post graduate students.
BusinessLine Club is a loyalty club for students initiated by The Hindu Group to inform and educate students besides helping them prepare for future corporate challenges.
BL Club organises various student centric programmes such asworkshops on equity markets, commodity markets, investment awareness, business newspaper reading workshops, grooming and interview preparation workshops.
MCX is India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange. It was established in 2003. It was ranked seventh among the global commodity exchanges in 2016.
