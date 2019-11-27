TN dealers become active in pepper primary markets

Pepper prices have witnessed a bullish trend in Kochi, with prices moving up to ₹2 per kg on Tuesday, thanks to aggressive buying from Tamil Nadu dealers from the primary markets.

Their further involvement in the primary markets of Idukki and Wayanad has ensured a price tag of ₹335 and ₹340 per kg, respectively. But they insisted for some quality conditions to make ready payments, which was a minimum of 550 gl for Wayanad and 600 gl for Idukki pepper.

There was no arrivals from the primary markets to terminal market because of the demand from Tamil Nadu dealers for meeting their commitments, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Meanwhile, the quantity on offer in Kochi trade was 42 tonnes, which consisted of two containers of Sri Lankan pepper with 21 tonnes each. The average price realised was ₹332 per kg.

New pepper was settled at ₹317 per kg. The Sri Lankan pepper imported by Kerala based dealers had a bulk density of 520 to 525 gl, which was the reason for trading at a discount.

According to Shamji, new pepper season is round the corner and imports from Sri Lanka even at an MIP of ₹500 + 8 per cent duty is still going on unabated. There is no concrete steps from the government to impose restrictions on such imports.

According to market participants, the present domestic climatic conditions are favourable for new crop. The December futures remain unchanged at ₹317.90 on Tuesday.