Turmeric arrivals improve

Turmeric arrivals at Erode market improved on Tuesday, but they were old turmeric and no fresh crop has arrived. “The new Mysore-8 turmeric may arrive for sale on Thursday. Traders are waiting for upcountry demand to pick up as at present, there is only alittle local demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,169-7,189 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,644-6,307. Of the arrival of 2,622 bags of turmeric, 1,098 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,612-6,876 and root variety at ₹5,364-6,389. Of the 444 bags kept for sale, 307 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,888-7,039 and root variety at ₹5,513-6,589. Of the 486 bags kept for sale, 404 were sold.