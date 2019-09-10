Commodities

Turmeric market subdued

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Arrival and sale of turmeric remained subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,722-7,369 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,539-6649. Out of 1,254 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 291 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-6,914 and root variety at ₹5,216-6,591. Out of 349 bags kept for sale, 323 bags were sold.

