Turmeric market subdued

Arrival and sale of turmeric remained subdued on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,722-7,369 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,539-6649. Out of 1,254 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 291 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-6,914 and root variety at ₹5,216-6,591. Out of 349 bags kept for sale, 323 bags were sold.