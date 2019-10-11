Commodities

Turmeric prices firm up

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Turmeric prices firmed up on Friday.

Finger turmeric price increased by ₹500 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and by ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard. The price of root variety went up by ₹250 and ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and Regulated Marketing Committee, respectively. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,258 and the root variety at ₹5,755-6,344.

Published on October 11, 2019
commodities market
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices jump 2 per cent after Iranian oil tanker explosion raises supply concerns