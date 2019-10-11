Turmeric prices firm up

Turmeric prices firmed up on Friday.

Finger turmeric price increased by ₹500 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and by ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard. The price of root variety went up by ₹250 and ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and Regulated Marketing Committee, respectively. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,258 and the root variety at ₹5,755-6,344.