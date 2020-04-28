Turmeric prices inch up

The prices of the turmeric increased slightly on Tuesday.

“Though there was no improvement in the arrival of turmeric, some bags fetched slightly higher price of ₹50 to ₹100 a quintal. The traders have received few upcountry demands with prices quoting with slightly increased price. Many traders purchased a good quantity for their local demand, mainly from turmeric powder grinding units. The traders are mainly buying turmeric in Erode and not placing any order for Nanded turmeric”, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said there is no improvement in the price of turmeric at the turmeric futures and also 615 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, and 60 per cent of the turmeric were sold. Only new turmeric has arrived for sale. He said many traders are expecting the arrival of more quantity only in the first week of May and also waiting for best quality turmeric arrival.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569 to ₹6,909 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,499 to ₹6,499 a quintal. Of the arrival of 456 bags of turmeric 265 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,516 to ₹6,675 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,419 to ₹6,469 a quintal. About 159 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 91 bags were sold.