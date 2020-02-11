Commodities

Turmeric prices stable

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Turmeric prices were stable on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-6,740 a quintal of finger turmeric and ₹5,399-6,200 for root variety. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,556-6,310 and root variety at ₹4,869-5,655. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,299-6,197 for finger variety and root variety was sold at ₹4,747-5,899.

Published on February 11, 2020
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Iran overtakes Russia as biggest buyer of Indian tea in 2019