Turmeric prices stable

Turmeric prices were stable on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-6,740 a quintal of finger turmeric and ₹5,399-6,200 for root variety. Old finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,556-6,310 and root variety at ₹4,869-5,655. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, old turmeric was sold at ₹4,299-6,197 for finger variety and root variety was sold at ₹4,747-5,899.