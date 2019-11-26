Turmeric prices stagnant

There was no improvement in the turmeric prices at Erode markets on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,333-6569 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,809-6,149 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,572-6,320 and root variety at ₹5,719-6,408. Of the arrival of 74 bags, only 47 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,469 and the root variety at ₹4,929-6,079. Of 565 bags kept for sale, 478 bags were sold. Our Correspondent