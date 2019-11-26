Commodities

Turmeric prices stagnant

Erode | Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

There was no improvement in the turmeric prices at Erode markets on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,333-6569 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,809-6,149 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,572-6,320 and root variety at ₹5,719-6,408. Of the arrival of 74 bags, only 47 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,469 and the root variety at ₹4,929-6,079. Of 565 bags kept for sale, 478 bags were sold. Our Correspondent

Published on November 26, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mixed trend in sugar prices