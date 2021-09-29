Two-month high volume on offer for Coonoor tea auction

There is a sudden spurt in the volume offered for sale no.39 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

The volume on offer has risen to 22.84 lakh kg which is 4.72 lakh kg more than last week’s offer. It is the highest in the last two months since 23.84 lakh kg was on offer on July 23.

This week’s offer includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.

Of the 22.84 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 21.58 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.26 lakh kg is of the orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 80,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 16.04 lakh kg belongs to CTC. Among the dust tea, only 46,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.54 lakh kg is of the CTC category. In all, 16.84 lakh kg belongs to leaf grade and 6 lakh kg, to dust grade.

Also read: Tea volume sold at auctions declines to 5-month low

Homedale Estate’s CTC Pekoe dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd (GTAPL), topped the entire auctions last week when Shah Traders bought it for ₹293 a kg. While two CTC dust grades of Crosshill Estate Premium, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹231 and ₹220, in the CTC Dust market, Crosshill Estate Premium, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹200. No other CTC grade could cross ₹ 200/kg. Overall, teas worth ₹4.03 crore remained unsold as there were no takers for as much as 24 per cent of the volume on offer.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 73-82 a kg for plain leaf grades and ₹134-149 for the best grades. For plain dust grades, they ranged from ₹73-80 and for the best grades from ₹146-192.