Weak demand drags pulses

Weak physical demand and rise in the arrival of new crop dragged tur and other pulse seeds, with tur (Maharashtra) declining to ₹5,000 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,500-4,800. Compared with last week, tur is ruling at ₹100-200 a quintal lower. The decline in tur also dragged its dal with tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,300-6,400, tur dal (full) at ₹6,700-6,800, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,100-7,300 .

Moong (bold) on the other hand ruled at ₹7,500-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) was quoted at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,700-8,800 a quintal, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,900- 9,000, while moong moongar ruled at ₹9,400-9,500. Urad (bold) was quoted at ₹6,600-6,800, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,000 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) on the other hand was quoted at ₹7,600-7700 and urad dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900, while urad moongar ruled at ₹9,400-9,500.