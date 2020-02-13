‘Corporate feud in CG Power spooks share value’

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
The corporate battle between CG Power and Industrial Solutions and its ousted chairman Gautam Thapar has led to value destruction for minority shareholders, according to corporate governance advisory firm InGovern. In its recent report, InGovern has questioned the roles of various stakeholders — the board, key management personnel, internal auditors, bankers to the company, lenders to the holding company, statutory auditors, promoters and other group companies.
Since March last year, share price of CG Power has fallen to ₹9 from ₹43
The investigative authorities are looking into allegations surrounding the usage of funds and land assets from the company by promoter-connected entities, borrowings against the assets of the company for the benefit of other group companies, and vendor transactions with promoter-connected entities.
shares pledged by its promoter — Avantha Holdings — was revoked by Vistra ITCL (India) on March 8. This, coupled with a similar transaction on March 20, 2019, has resulted in Vistra acquiring 21.6 per cent of equity stake in CG Power. This has come under the lens of investor activist firms.
Vistra holds the shares on behalf of KKR India. Subsequent to acquiring the stake, Narayan K Seshadri has been appointed as an Independent Director. Seshadri has close business interests with KKR India and Sanjay Nayar, head of KKR India, noted InGovern.
The board had removed Thapar as chairman when CG Power disclosed that the advances to related and unrelated parties have been ‘potentially’ understated by ₹1,990.36 crore and ₹2,6.63 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2018. Following the removal of Thapar, its CEO KN Neelkant and CFO VR Venkatesh, along with some board members too resigned from the company.
How these transactions could have happened without board approvals and without the knowledge of key management personnel and auditors, asked Shriram Subramanian, MD, InGovern.
Were these board approvals shared with SEBI in their investigations? What role did promoters, executive directors, managing director & CEO and independent directors play in this, he asked further.
The Mumbai bench of NCLT recently threw out the findings made by law firm Vaish Associates on former CG Power Chairman Gautam Thapar, citing them as ‘bogus’. Two-judge bench of Rajesh Sharma and BP Mohan ruled that the tribunal will not rely upon any report, but only an independent audit.
InGovern also pointed out that banks and NBFCs seem to have been fully aware of the situation in the company and other group companies and yet continued to fund and increase group company exposures against guarantees of the listed company. Would the banks have curtailed the limits of CG Power as other group companies were in stress, he asked.
Subramanian also raised concerns around KKR’s role in the issue. Did the default of loan to holding company trigger these series of events that led to control of management, the boardroom and eventually the company by KKR? Why didn’t the board look into the conflict of interest of Seshadri who was appointed as an independent director, he asked.
Emails sent to these parties did not elicit a response.
All elements of corporate governance seem to have failed minority shareholders — key management personnel, independent directors, statutory auditors, internal auditors, banks, NBFC lenders, whistleblowers etc.
SEBI and other regulators need to investigate this matter holistically on the role played by all stakeholders, said Subramanian.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...