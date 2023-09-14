Cummins India Limited’s shares were up by 0.36 per cent after the company announced its collaboration with Sudhir Power Limited. They are set to provide the power backup industry in Delhi NCR with their CPCBIV+ compliant genset range.

Customers in Delhi NCR can now access a range of Cummins-powered CPCBIV+ compliant gensets. The unveiling of this genset range took place in Gurugram, Haryana, at an event attended by over 100 customers and company officials. This new range integrates technology, boasting advanced after-treatment systems, integrated control modules, and next-gen monitoring devices. These features result in improved fuel efficiency, enhanced load-handling capacity, and reduced emissions, making them suitable for a wide array of applications including manufacturing, healthcare, commercial buildings, infrastructure, and construction sites.

The shares were up by 0.36 per cent to Rs. 1722.20 at 9.51 a.m. on the BSE.