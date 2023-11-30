Datamatics Global Services Ltd’s shares rose 2.89 per cent after the company reported the TruCap+ Marketplace to enhance the efficiency of its Intelligent Document Processing solution. This addition aims to streamline the setup process for TruCap+ customers, reducing time-to-automation by 70 per cent.

The TruCap+ Marketplace boasts a collection of over 50 ready-to-use document ontologies, covering diverse sectors such as Finance & Accounting, KYC (Know Your Customer) processing, payroll processing, loan management, banking, insurance, and healthcare. Enterprises can select relevant ontologies tailored to their document categories, integrating them with TruCap+ for immediate use or customization.

In a recent development, Datamatics has also expanded the availability of Datamatics TruCap+ on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, This listing is transactable, contributing to any annual spend commitment customers may have with Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The company’s shares rose 2.89 per cent to ₹634 at 3 pm on the BSE.