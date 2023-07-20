Dish TV’s shares surged by 3.23 per cent on reports that JC Flowers ARC is selling its 24.19 per cent stake in the company. Though the company has not issued any official statement, three potential buyers are speculated to be in the race, according to CNBCTV18.

The DTH firm reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,720.62 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to impairments and deferred tax liabilities. The revenue from operations dropped by 21.45 per cent to Rs 504.82 crore during the same quarter. Dish TV’s shares were up by 3.23 per cent to ₹19.20 at the close on BSE.