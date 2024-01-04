Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd acquired MenoLabs, a women’s health and dietary supplements portfolio, from Amyris Inc. The acquisition, completed within Amyris’ sales process, includes seven branded products tailored for perimenopause and menopause symptoms — MenoFit, MenoGlow, Happy Fiber, Well Rested, Athena’s Shield, Goodness Glow, and Keep Glowing Gorgeous.

Additionally, the deal encompasses the MenoLife health tracker app, offering community, education, and information about menopause. MenoLabs’ products are primarily marketed in the US through the brand’s website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer for Dr. Reddy’s in North America, said, “The acquisition complements Dr. Reddy’s US self-care and wellness business portfolio of brands and addresses unmet needs of consumers for science-based, research-driven products that provide relief from the symptoms of menopause. For these and many other reasons, I believe we are well-positioned to successfully integrate and grow the business.”

However, the shares were down by 0.44 per cent to Rs 5,904.85 at 10.24 am on the BSE.