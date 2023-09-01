This motorcycle features a modern 349 cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It offers an enhanced riding experience with a redesigned chassis, more giant front forks, and wider tires.

The Bullet 350 merges tradition with modernity in three distinct editions, boasting a new headlamp design, a digital analogue instrument cluster, and a USB charging point.

Additionally, Royal Enfield offers a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for customization. Bookings begin in India, with global availability in the coming months.

The shares were up by 1.17 per cent to ₹3377 at 2.10 pm on the BSE.

