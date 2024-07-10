Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd made a robust entry into the stock markets, surpassing expectations with significant listing gains at ₹1,325 per share. This translates to a considerable 31.45% gain over its issue price of ₹1,008. According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, the IPO saw enthusiastic participation from diverse investor segments, buoyed by attractive valuations and Emcure’s prominent position in India’s gynaecology and HIV antiviral therapeutic markets.

Tapse highlighted the strong demand from investors as a testament to Emcure’s strategic focus on high-growth therapeutic segments, its innovative product portfolio, successful global expansions, and robust R&D capabilities.

Considering Emcure’s promising long-term prospects, Tapse recommends investors who secured allocations adopt a “HOLD” strategy, emphasising the company’s potential for sustained growth.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit