Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd invested in Singapore-based Wonder Tech Group to advance AI-driven mental healthcare solutions. The company reported that it aims to revolutionize mental health diagnostics through this partnership.

The investment grants Fischer MVL exclusive marketing rights in ASEAN, India, and the Middle East.

The company further informed, Wonder Tech Group developed a voice-based digital mental health platform capable of analysing a 60-second voice sample to diagnose mental health conditions with 83 per cent accuracy.

Ravindran Govindan, Chairman & Managing Director of Fischer MVL states, “Our alliance with Wonder Tech further underscores our commitment to invest in mental healthcare solutions. We consider this sector as essential healthcare yet heavily under-served and intend to take global leadership in this space. This investment brings along the exclusive rights to market Wonder Tech’s paradigm-shifting technology in ASEAN, India, and Middle East markets, to scale up their impressive acoustic-based depression diagnostic solution that works across languages, including hundreds of diverse Indian languages.”

The shares were down by 3.22 per cent to ₹701 at 2 p.m on the BSE.