Dollar firm after retail sales jump fans recovery hopes

Clean water sans dirty hands
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after US retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and diplomatic tensions in Asia.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell also doused some of the rosy expectations on Tuesday, as he painted a rather bleak picture of the US economy.
The dollar index stood at 97.003, having risen about 0.4 per cent on Tuesday.
The euro traded at $1.12635, having lost 0.5 per cent on Tuesday and in consolidation after hitting a three-month high of $1.14225 a week ago.
The Australian dollar eased off 0.4 per cent to $0.6861, slipping further from Tuesday's high of $0.6977.
“In Asia, there is a bit of risk-off mood following a renewed outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing and also some geopolitical tensions in the region,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of currencies at Societe Generale.
China sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital on Tuesday in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces.
North Korea on Tuesday blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town in 2018 to foster better ties with South Korea, while India's army said 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site in the western Himalayas.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 107.39 yen , stuck in a narrow range so far this week.
Tuesday's data showed US retail sales jumping 17.7 per cent last month, outstripping economists' median forecast of 8.0 per cent increase.
The surge in retail sales last month recouped 63 per cent of March and April's decreases, raising hopes of a quick recovery in the consumption, the driver of the US economy.
Still, Fed chairman Powell had a word of caution in his testimony at Congress, saying a full US economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control.
That still remains far from certain, with new coronavirus infections hitting record highs in six US states, including populous Texas and Florida, on Tuesday.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
Breaking above a key medium-term resistance at ₹411, the stock of Godrej Agrovet surged 7.6 per cent on ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...