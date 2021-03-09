Dollar reigns supreme on yields, recovery advantage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The U.S. dollar held near a 31/2-month high against its rivals on Tuesday as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the U.S. currency at an advantage.
The dollar's index against six major currencies rose 0.1% to92.469, its highest since late November, building on its0.5% gains on Monday.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 109.19 yen, its highest level in nine months, while the euro slipped to $1.18355, a low last seen in late November.
The safe-haven Swiss franc softened to 0.9369 per dollar, its lowest level since late July, while the British pound eased to $1.3818, having touched a three-week low of $1.3779 overnight.
"Rising U.S. bond yields are obviously driving the dollar but what's behind them is the realisation that U.S. vaccination programme is going ahead very fast and the U.S. economic normalisation may happen earlier than people have expected,perhaps by a quarter or two," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said fully vaccinated people could meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated.
The recommendations come as about 30 million people, or 9.2% of the U.S. population, have been vaccinated.
"That also leads to a question as to whether the Fed can maintain its projections that it will not raise rates until 2023. Some policy makers may change their views at their policy meeting next week," Ishizuki said.
The Federal Reserve will release its fresh projections when it will conclude its two-day policy meeting on March 17.
The 10-year U.S. bond yields stood near its one-year peak hit on Friday as investors continued to price in more upbeat prospects for the U.S. economy as well as higher inflation.
Traders are wary the yields could rise further this week as the market will have to digest $120 billion auction of 3-, 10-,and 30-year Treasuries, especially after last week's soft auction and a horrible 7-year note sale that saw a spike in yields.
Higher U.S. yields have started to undermine emerging market currencies, attracting investors’ funds to escape rock-bottom bond returns in the United States.
MSCI's emerging market currency index dropped to a three-month low after a fall of 0.82% on Monday,the biggest fall in about a year, with high-yielding currencies hit hard.
Since mid-December, the Brazilian real sank to a ten-month low while the Turkish lira fell nearly 3% to its lowest level.
Elsewhere, gold also slipped to a nine-month low on Monday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...