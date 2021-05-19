Dollar steadies before Fed minutes; bitcoin stumbles

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The US dollar steadied but remained near a six-year low against its Canadian counterpart and nursed losses against European currencies as expectations that US interest rates will remain low undermined the greenback. The minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting due later on Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate hike is still in the distance. Investors will also be scrutinising consumer price data in Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how quickly major economies will be forced to rein in their accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the dollar’s trend in the medium term.
“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “The recent release of US consumer prices printed quite high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests the pace of normalisation in the United States will be faster. Dollar selling may not last much longer.”
Also read: Asian shares slip, bitcoin tumbles as inflation worries linger
Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015. The British pound bought $1.4182, which was near its strongest level since late February. The euro was steady at $1.2219. The dollar was little changed at 109.02 yen and 0.8982 Swiss franc. Data last week showing US consumer prices rose 4.2 per cent in April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than a decade, which stunned investors. Fed policymakers have said this is a temporary spike and reiterated that they expect interest rates to remain low, which has taken some steam out of the dollar, but not all are convinced by the Fed’s persuasion.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was quoted at 89.833, close to the lowest since late February. Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation could help the greenback recoup some of its losses. Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars eased slightly as the Antipodeans struggled to break through heavy technical resistance, but sentiment remains positive due to rising commodity prices, some traders said.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell to a three-month low of $40,548, and rival digital currency ether dropped 5.7 per cent to $3,197 amid market jitters after China banned its financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.
Currency bid prices at 0209 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2219 $1.2224 -0.04% +0.01% +1.2232 +1.2218
Dollar/Yen 109.0200 108.9050 +0.12% +5.56% +109.0700 +108.8900
Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 133.20 133.10 +0.08% +4.96% +133.3200 +133.0500 S>
Dollar/Swiss 0.8982 0.8977 +0.01% +1.48% +0.8983 +0.8972
Sterling/Dollar 1.4182 1.4189 -0.04% +3.82% +1.4199 +1.4181
Dollar/Canadian 1.2076 1.2061 +0.16% -5.14% +1.2080 +1.2062
Aussie/Dollar 0.7781 0.7791 -0.12% +1.15% +0.7797 +0.7779
NZ 0.7231 0.7239 -0.12% +0.69% +0.7246 +0.7231
Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...