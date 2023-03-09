The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 82.02 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.93 against the greenback and closed at 82.02 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close of 81.95.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.77 and a low of 82.02 against the American dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 105.42.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.01 per cent to $82.65 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 541.81 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 59,806.28, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93 per cent to 17,589.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹3,671.56 crore, according to exchange data.

