Rupee edges 6 paise higher at 69.66 against dollar

The rupee on Wednesday saw a marginal 6 paise rise at 69.66 against the US dollar in line with uptrend in equities and easing crude prices, a day ahead of Lok Sabha polls outcome.

However, foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment of forex traders, the dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.70 and further went to touch the day’s high of 69.62. The local currency, however, pared gains to finally settle at 69.66, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the domestic unit had closed 2 paise higher at 69.72.