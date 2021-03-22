Rupee gains 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 72.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices.
However, a muted opening in domestic equities and a strong dollar overseas weighed on the rupee, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 72.47 against the US dollar and gained further ground to quote at 72.46, a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 72.52 against the American currency.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought close to a net $2.5 billion worth of Indian equities so far this month. FPIs bought a net $179.40 million as of March 18, 2021. For the month of March, FPIs were net buyers of a total of $2.454 billion, Reliance Securities said in a note.
“The dollar moved higher after the Turkish Lira weakened against the greenback by 15 per cent after Turkey’s President Erdogan replaced the hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high-interest rates. Worries that events in Turkey could cause disruptions in other financial markets also supported the dollar,” it added.
Meanwhile, Asian currencies were weak this Monday morning and will weigh on sentiments, the note said.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 124.35 points lower at 49,733.89, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.80 points to 14,732.20 in early deals.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 91.99.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.39 per cent to $64.28 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,418.43 crore, as per exchange data.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...