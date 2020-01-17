Rupee opens lower, hits 71 per US dollar in early trade

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 71.00 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.98, then fell to 71.00 against the dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 70.93 against the dollar.
Forex traders said the rupee pared its early gains despite the US-China signing phase-1 of the trade deal, as huge uncertainty still remains, which might make it difficult for China and the US to reach a comprehensive trade deal.
The US on Wednesday signed the first phase of a trade deal with China, which US President Donald Trump described as historic, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations between the two largest economies of the world. Traders said a rise in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Friday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 15.17 points up at 41,947.73 and Nifty lower by 9.85 points at 12,345.65.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 395.24 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased by 0.03 per cent to $64.60 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 97.34.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.62 in morning trade.
Meanwhile, on the global front, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to roll back the massive tariff imposed on import of Chinese goods despite having succeeded in signing the first phase of a trade deal with China.
During a historic signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said he will roll back the tariffs only if the second phase of the trade deal is signed between the two economic giants.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...