Rupee ends flat at 69.26 a dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday settled unchanged at 69.26 against the US dollar in a lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 69.10 and went on to touch the day’s high of 69.00 to the US dollar. The local currency, however, failed to sustain the gain and slipped to a low of 69.34 in intra-day deals.

The domestic currency finally closed at 69.26 against the US dollar, unchanged from its last closing