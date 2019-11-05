Forex

Rupee rises 8 paise against dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 68.48. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

The rupee gained 8 paise to close at a fresh five-week high of 70.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday, following foreign fund inflows and gains in Asian peers after the Chinese central bank cut interest rates.

The rupee opened lower at 70.80 per US dollar, compared to the previous close of 70.77 at the interbank foreign exchange market. Later, it recovered some lost ground and moved in a range of 70.65 and 70.81 in afternoon trade before concluding at 70.69, showing a rise of 8 paise.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 97.57. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged by 1.17 per cent higher at $62.86 per barrel. PTI

Published on November 05, 2019
currency value
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee Call: Rupee movement is indecisive, stay on the sidelines