Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 74.88 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

The rupee pared most of its intra-day gains to settle marginally higher by two paise at 74.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.86 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 74.78 and low of 74.90.

It finally closed at 74.88, up two paise against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 93.08, lower by 0.01 per cent.

