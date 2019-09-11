Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.84 against dollar

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 13 paise to 71.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 71.82 then fell to 71.84 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 13 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee had closed at 71.71 against the US dollar on Monday .
Forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Muharram.
Forex traders said rising brent crude prices and foreign fund inflows weighed on the domestic currency.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.87 per cent to $ 62.92 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 188.08 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
Market participants however said positive opening in domestic equities added support to the local unit and restricted the downfall.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.33.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.61 per cent in morning trade.
Meanwhile on the global front, US President Donald Trump has claimed that China had lost trillions of dollars and three-million jobs due the tariffs his administration had imposed against the country.
Trump asserted that the United States was doing very well against China, adding that the Chinese wanted to negotiate a trade deal “very badly“.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports