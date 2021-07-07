Rupee slips 15 paise to 74.70 against US dollar in early trade

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Indian Rupee depreciated 15 paise to 74.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid a weak risk appetite in the region.
Forex traders said firm American currency, rising crude oil prices and broad weakness in the domestic equity market also weighed on investor sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.60 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.70, registering a fall of 15 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.55 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee started on a weaker note this Wednesday against the greenback tracking broad dollar strength and weak regional risk appetite, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Asian currencies have started weaker against the American currency this morning and could weigh on sentiments, the note added.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.03 per cent to $74.55 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.03 per cent at 92.52 ahead of the minutes from the Fed's June meeting.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 14.54 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 52,875.72, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.60 points to 15,817.65.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 543.30 crore, as per exchange data.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...