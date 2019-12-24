Rupee slips 5 paise to 71.23 against US dollar in early trade

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note. It fell 5 paise to 71.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a sustained rise in crude oil prices and muted opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of cues from the global market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.22 then fell to 71.23 against the dollar, showing a decline of 5 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.18 against the dollar.
Traders said the rise in crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit. At the same time, the sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally by 0.03 per cent to USD 66.37 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,463.28 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
Domestic bourses opened on a muted note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 8.69 points up at 41,651.35 and Nifty higher by 7.15 points at 12,269.90.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 to 97.68.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.57 in morning trade.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...