Rupee starts New Year on positive note, rises versus US dollar

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The Indian rupee started the New Year on a positive note and rose 7 paise to 71.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as optimism over the US-China trade deal strengthened investor sentiments.
Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and higher opening in domestic equities also supported the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.30 then gained further ground and touched 71.29 against the US dollar, showing a rise of 7 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.36 against the dollar.
Traders said the rupee gained support amid positive developments on the US-China trade deal front.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a partial new US-China trade agreement will be signed in the middle of next month, announcing that he will also then travel to China for continued talks.
“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase-1 Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1 per cent to USD 66 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,265.10 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data. Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 86.91 points up at 41,340.65 and Nifty higher by 24.80 points at 12,193.25.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.70 per cent to 97.06. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 in morning trade.
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
From baby steps in 2001, India has come a long way in the green building movement. The Indian Green Building ...
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...