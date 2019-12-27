Trade deal optimism puts floor on dollar/yen

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
The dollar hovered near a six-month high versus the Japanese yen while the Australian dollar climbed to its strongest since July on Friday, buoyed by easing Sino-US trade tensions.
The optimism around prospects for a trade deal reduced demand for safe-haven currencies such as the yen, but with global currency markets in a holiday mood after Christmas Day on Wednesday, overall trading activity was mostly subdued.
Beijing said on Wednesday it is in close touch with Washington on a trade deal signing ceremony, a day after US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck agreement.
Overnight, the dollar rose to as high as 109.68 yen against the safe-haven Japanese currency, a one-week high and not far from 109.73 yen, its late May peak brushed earlier this month. In Asian trade, the pair was last quoted at 109.47 yen.
“Although the overnight gains in the dollar were partly erased by dipping Treasury yields after the seven-year note auction, US-China trade optimism has put a solid floor under the dollar,” said Toshinobu Chiba, chief portfolio manager for fixed income at Nissay Asset Management. “In any case, I don't expect any large moves either way in markets today as trading remains subdued due to the holiday week.”
US Treasury yields slipped on Thursday after the Treasury Department sold $32 billion in seven-year notes to strong demand. The 10-year last stood at 1.894%, its lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks.
The trade-sensitive Aussie dollar firmed to as high as $0.6951 against its US counterpart. The euro was a shade higher at $1.1117 versus the greenback. The offshore yuan weakened slightly to 6.9958 yuan per dollar.
Profits at China's industrial firms in November grew at the fastest pace in eight months, breaking a three-month declining streak, as production and sales quickened, but broad weakness in domestic demand remains a risk for earnings next year.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...