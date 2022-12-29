The board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to undergo major changes. Just days ago, the NSE inducted S Ravindran as a board member and public interest director (PID). Prior to joining the NSE, Ravindran was the executive director (ED) with market regulator SEBI, handling the corporate finance department that cleared fund raising plans of companies and IPOs.

Ravindran has replaced Anuradha Rao, the former official of the State Bank of India, on the NSE board.

NSE is also likely to get a new chairman soon since the three-year term of the incumbent Girish Chandra Chaturvedi ended on November 7, sources said. Chaturvedi is a former bureaucrat who retired as the Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in January 2013. He also worked as Special Director General (Finance & Accounts), Organising Committee - Commonwealth Games.

The tenure of yet another NSE PID, K Narasimha Murthy will end in February 2023. He was appointed as NSE board member effective February 17, 2020, for a period of three years. Murthy was director of ONGC, IDBI Bank, LIC Housing Finance, member of Board for Supervision of NABARD etc. After Ravindran, SEBI would be looking for two new members for the NSE board, sources said.

