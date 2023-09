Garnet Construction Ltd’s shares rose after the company reported a 128 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 66.70 lakh, compared to Rs 29.16 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were up by 11 per cent at Rs 34.40 lakh, compared to Rs 30.72 lakh last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 2.44 per cent, compared to Rs 68.37 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 10.70 per cent at Rs 17.80 at 11.11 am on the BSE.