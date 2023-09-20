Genesys International Corporation Limited has established a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia to help advance its ‘digital twin’ programmein that country, amid the region’s focus on infrastructure development, particularly the NEOM city project. The company also secured an order worth Rs 67 crore, taking the cumulative worth of its order wins in Saudi Arabia to Rs 76 crore.

The scope of work includes creation of elevation models, digital form outputs, building layer updates, transport network enhancements, hydrographic network development, land cover database updates, and alignment with the national geospatial platform. The company also recently completed the indoor mapping for nearly 24 airports in Saudi Arabia.

However, shares were down by 0.92 per cent at Rs 366 at 12.20 pm on the BSE.