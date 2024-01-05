GlobalSpace Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 4.99 per cent after the company unveiled ‘GoRoga,’ an anti-stress wearable, marking the company’s foray into digital therapeutics.

Manufactured and patented as RogaLife in the US, the software has been entirely developed in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The device, priced at ₹22,500, leverages FDA-approved neuroscience-researched non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) technology. It promises to be an anti-stress companion for individuals dealing with mild to severe stress and anxiety.

‘GoRoga’ is designed to activate cortisol by connecting to a phone and utilizing sticky pads on the ears, delivering tailored stimulations scientifically calibrated to address stress levels. The device aims to reduce anxiety-related beta waves while promoting calming alpha waves and relaxation-inducing theta waves. The recommended usage is 20 minutes per day, up to a maximum of 60 minutes daily for 3 to 4 weeks.

According to the company, the wearable includes a user-friendly app offering stress reduction plans. Backed by rigorous research and user testing, ‘GoRoga’ introduced an approach to mental wellness, combining affordability and effectiveness for users in India, where millions grapple with stress and anxiety, per the company. The device comes with analytics dashboard for iOS and Android App subscribers, providing tracking, progress scores, and personalised insights for informed wellness treatments.

The shares were up by 4.99 per cent to ₹18.09 at 1.47 pm on the BSE.