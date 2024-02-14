Godrej Properties Limited has acquired about 12.5 acres in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad, as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio in key markets across India. The company said the land is in a prime area with potential for development of around 4 million sq ft of saleable area, generating revenue of ₹3,500 crore.

The project is expected to primarily consist of premium residential apartments. The company said the location has well-developed infrastructure, including schools, colleges, hospitals, and retail outlets, with connectivity to the airport and commercial hubs in the city.

“We are pleased to announce our entry into Hyderabad, which is amongst the largest and fastest growing residential real estate markets in the country. This acquisition is in line with our strategy of strengthening our portfolio across the key markets in India and we will seek to deliver a landmark project that creates long-term value for its residents,” says Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties.

However, the shares were down by 0.43 per cent to ₹2,270.45 on the BSE.