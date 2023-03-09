A promoter group company of Gokaldas Exports, Clear Wealth Consultancy Services, has offloaded 60 lakh shares in the secondary market on Thursday at an average price of ₹390.10 a share, making the transaction size at about ₹235 crore.

Clear Wealth had held 1.25 crore shares or 20.56 per cent stake in Gokaldas Exports at the end of December 2022. Following the selling, the entire promoter holding in Gokaldas Exports is likely to come down to 10.6 per cent from the current 20.97 per cent and that of Clear Wealth to 9.90 per cent.

However, the identity of other buyers were not known.

Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Vice-Chairperson and MD of the company, said, “We do not have the full information yet on the transaction.”

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund (3.70 lakh shares), Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund (4.61 lakh shares), Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (3.59 lakh shares) and Goldman Sachs Collective Trust - Emerging Markets Ex China Fund (7.20 lakh shares).

Clear Water has been selling the stock in the company quite regularly since September 2020 quarter, when it was holding 33.17 stake.

The stock, on Thursday, closed at ₹393.15, down 3.40 per cent, over the previous day’s close of ₹407.

