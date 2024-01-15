Gold prices on Monday rose from ₹ 188 to ₹ 62,550 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by ₹ 188, or 0.3 per cent, at ₹ 62,550 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,411 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.34 per cent to $ 2,058.50 per ounce in New York.