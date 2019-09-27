Gold drops by Rs 121 to Rs 38,564 on strong rupee

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Gold prices in the national capital dropped Rs 121 to Rs 38,564 per 10 gram on Friday amid a strong rupee and weak international cues, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver was also on a weak ground as it fell Rs 851 to Rs 46,384 a kilogram. In the previous trade, it closed at Rs 47,235 a kilogram.
Gold of 24 Karat had closed at Rs 38,685 per 10 gram here on Thursday. “Spot gold (Delhi) prices trading lower amid stronger rupee and weak international cues,” according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities.
In the international market, gold was ruling lower at $ 1,497.17 per ounce in New York and silver prices were also trading down at $ 17.54 an ounce. “Gold prices were trading at lowest level of $ 1,497 on COMEX amid ease of trade and geopolitical worries,” he added.
The rupee recovered from early lows to trade higher against the US currency in the afternoon session following more than 1 per cent drop in crude oil prices in global markets.
