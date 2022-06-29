Gold futures fall on low demand

Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery
Gold prices on Wednesday fell by ₹51 to ₹50,771 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by ₹51 or 0.1 per cent at ₹50,771 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,332 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants. Globally, gold was trading 0.15 per cent lower at USD 1,818.50 per ounce in New York.
Published on
June 29, 2022
