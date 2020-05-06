Gold futures surge on domestic demand, global cues

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 8 to Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 8, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,745 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 31, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 45,955 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,632 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on firm global cues mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.08 per cent to USD 1,711.90 per ounce in New York.