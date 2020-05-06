Gold & Silver

Gold futures surge on domestic demand, global cues

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 8 to Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 8, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 45,759 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,745 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 31, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 45,955 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,632 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on firm global cues mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.08 per cent to USD 1,711.90 per ounce in New York.

Published on May 06, 2020
futures and options
gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold futures slip on weak demand