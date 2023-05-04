Gold futures on MCX hit a new high of Rs 61,490 per 10 grams after a firm opening with the US Fed hiking interest rates by 0.25 per cent on Wednesday.

Gold on the Comex spot market touched a high of $2,082 an ounce late Wednesday night.

Ajay Kumar, Kedia Commodities, said gold is heading for a new high in Comex as the environment favours this rally, with dollar and bond yields under pressure. With a less hawkish move by the US Fed, gold is set to hit $2,115 an ounce, while on the domestic side it will inch towards Rs 62,500 levels in the next two months, he said.

Vaibhav Saraf, Director, Aisshpra Gems & Jewels, said the gold price touching Rs 64,000 per 10 gramd at the onset of the wedding season is not good for sales and will lead to a drop in volumes, leading to lower stock churn.

Despite the US Fed signalling a pause after 10 consecutive rate hikes, the inflation rate is well above the comfort level.

During the May FOMC meeting, the Fed raised the Fed funds rate by 25 bps to5-5.25 per cent, the highest level since September 2007.

‘At peak Fed funds rate’

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the media that the US central bank’s latest interest-rate increase could be the last one. Despite the recent failure of First Republic Bank, Powell acknowledged that banking conditions have “broadly improved” since March. .

“We are probably at peak Fed funds rate and might see a pause during the June FOMC meeting.”

Also read: Akshaya Tritiya sees 40% increase in jewellery sales volume despite high gold prices

Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said though Powell pushed back against any rate cuts, the markets are not convinced, as recent turmoil in the banking sector, coupled with tightening credit conditions, are raising the odds for a hard landing in the US and the Fed might cut rates during such an event. Swaps are now pricing in 75 basis points of rate cuts by 2023-end, he said.

Gold prices might continue to edge higher amid prospects of a Fed pivot, a looming recession, stress in the banking sector and debt ceiling uncertainty, Rao added.