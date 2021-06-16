Norms for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to be implemented in phased manner

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has decided to implement norms for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in a phased manner in the country from Wednesday. The Ministry said in the first phase, the norms for mandatory hallmarking will be implemented in 256 districts, which already have assaying marking centres.

In a relief to jewellers saddled with old non-hallmarked jewellery, the Ministry also decided not to impose any penalty till August and said old jewellery can be hallmarked as feasible by the jeweller, including melting it to make new jewellery.

These decisions were taken after the Ministry held a meeting with industry stakeholders to look into issues regarding the implementation of the norms. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Ministry has also decided to exempt smaller players with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh. Stating that export and re-import of jewellery will be allowed in line with the trade policy of the government , the Ministry said jewellery for international exhibitions and for government approved B2B domestic exhibitions, will also be exempted from mandatory hallmarking norms.

Earlier, the norms had only allowed for gold jewellery to be sold in 14,18 and 22 carats. But given traditional practices, the Ministry has decided that gold jewellery of 20 carat, 23 carat and 24 carat will also be allowed to be hallmarked.

“Watches, fountain pens and special types of jewellery such as Kundan, Polki and Jadau will also be exempted from hallmarking. Jewellers will also be able to continue to buy back old gold jewellery without a hallmark from consumers,” the Ministry added.

.A committee consisting of representatives of all stakeholders, revenue officials and legal experts will also be formed to look into issues that may possibly emerge during the implementation of the scheme, it added.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery certifies the purity of the jewellery and has been brought in to protect consumers' interest. Indian shoppers will get the assurance of the marked purity and credibility of their gold jewellery purchases as these norms become mandatory.