Norms for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to be implemented in phased manner

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Consumer Affairs Ministry has decided to implement norms for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in a phased manner in the country from Wednesday. The Ministry said in the first phase, the norms for mandatory hallmarking will be implemented in 256 districts, which already have assaying marking centres.
In a relief to jewellers saddled with old non-hallmarked jewellery, the Ministry also decided not to impose any penalty till August and said old jewellery can be hallmarked as feasible by the jeweller, including melting it to make new jewellery.
These decisions were taken after the Ministry held a meeting with industry stakeholders to look into issues regarding the implementation of the norms. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
The Ministry has also decided to exempt smaller players with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh. Stating that export and re-import of jewellery will be allowed in line with the trade policy of the government , the Ministry said jewellery for international exhibitions and for government approved B2B domestic exhibitions, will also be exempted from mandatory hallmarking norms.
Earlier, the norms had only allowed for gold jewellery to be sold in 14,18 and 22 carats. But given traditional practices, the Ministry has decided that gold jewellery of 20 carat, 23 carat and 24 carat will also be allowed to be hallmarked.
“Watches, fountain pens and special types of jewellery such as Kundan, Polki and Jadau will also be exempted from hallmarking. Jewellers will also be able to continue to buy back old gold jewellery without a hallmark from consumers,” the Ministry added.
.A committee consisting of representatives of all stakeholders, revenue officials and legal experts will also be formed to look into issues that may possibly emerge during the implementation of the scheme, it added.
Hallmarking of gold jewellery certifies the purity of the jewellery and has been brought in to protect consumers' interest. Indian shoppers will get the assurance of the marked purity and credibility of their gold jewellery purchases as these norms become mandatory.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...