Silver futures soar ₹585 to ₹48,691 per kg

8 Silver futures on Wednesday traded higher by ₹585 at ₹48,691 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for March delivery rose Rs 585, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 48,691 per kg in a business turnover of 9,645 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The white metal to be delivered in May also jumped Rs 521, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 49,150 per kg in 117 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.94 per cent higher at USD 18.57 an ounce in New York.