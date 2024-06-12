Silver prices on Wednesday rose ₹461 to ₹89,124 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery increased ₹461 or 0.52 per cent to ₹89,124 per kg in 21,352 lots.
Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.
Globally, silver was trading higher 0.71 per cent at $29.44 per ounce in New York.
