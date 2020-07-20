Titan Company gets BIS hallmarking licence for gold, silver

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai Branch Office-I, has granted its hallmarking of gold and silver licence to Titan Company.

The BIS has granted an All India Corporate Certificate for gold and gold alloys, jewellery /artefacts-fineness and marking according to IS 1417:2016; and silver and silver alloys, jewellery/artefacts-fineness and marking according to IS 2112:2014 to Titan - for their 198 outlets located all over India.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had issued a Gazette Notification on hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Order, 2020, on January 15, 2020 that hallmarking of gold jewellery will become mandatory from January 15, 2021, to protect public against adulteration and to obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness/purity, according to a press release issued by H Ajay Khanna, Deputy Director (PR), BIS, Southern Regional Office, Chennai.